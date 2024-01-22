Gustafsson had two shots on net over 15:55 of ice time in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
After sitting out one game, Gustafsson (lower body) returned to the ice and joined fellow third-pairing defenseman Braden Schneider. He logged 15:55 TOI, an even rating and finished with two shots on net.
More News
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Good to go Sunday•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Out Saturday•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Notches three helpers in win•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Offers helper in shootout win•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: Adds two assists•
-
Rangers' Erik Gustafsson: One of each in shootout loss•