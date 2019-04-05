Chytil (undisclosed) will not play Friday and is expected to sit out again for Saturday's regular-season finale, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Assuming he can't return as it appears, Chytil will wrap up his first full campaign with the Rangers having amassed 23 points -- 11 goals and 12 assists -- while posting a minus-22 rating over 75 games. While it won't win you any fantasy hardware, the Czech Republic native is still just 19 years old and is still growing as a player. He should have another full season ahead of him in 2018-19 and could have a better season ahead if the Rangers make some offseason moves to improve the surrounding talent.