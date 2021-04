Chytil scored a goal on two shots Thursday in a 3-2 overtime victory over Buffalo.

Chytil gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead just over six minutes into the third period, depositing a loose puck on the doorstep with Buffalo goalie Dustin Tokarski down and out. The 21-year-old has tickled the twine in two consecutive games and in three of his last five. He's got seven goals and four assists through 21 games this season and is shooting a career-best 18.9 percent.