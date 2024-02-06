Brodzinski had two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Brodzinski posted a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win over the Senators prior to the All-Star break, but he was held off the scoresheet Monday as the Rangers returned to action. Monday's win marked the fifth consecutive game in which Brodzinski had exactly two shots on goal, and he has posted that exact mark in seven of the last eight. The 30-year-old forward needs to dress in four more games to tie his career high of 35 NHL appearances, set in 2017-18 with the Kings.