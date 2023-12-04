Brodzinski logged a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-5 win over San Jose.

Brodzinski picked up his first assist on Mika Zibanejad's tally in the first period before setting up Artemi Panarin for a hat trick in the third. The 30-year-old Brodzinski now has four assists in his last two games. While it's unlikely he can keep up his current scoring pace (he hasn't had more than two assists in a season prior to this year), Brodzinski has had an opportunity to skate with Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on New York's top line with Kaapo Kakko (lower body) sidelined.