Brodzinski signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract extension Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Brodzinski has four goals, 15 points and 62 shots in 37 contests this season. The 30-year-old serves as a bottom-six forward while seeing some time on the second power-play unit. Brodzinski's likely to maintain that role through the life of his new deal.
