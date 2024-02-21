Brodzinski signed a two-year, $1.575 million contract extension Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Brodzinski has four goals, 15 points and 62 shots in 37 contests this season. The 30-year-old serves as a bottom-six forward while seeing some time on the second power-play unit. Brodzinski's likely to maintain that role through the life of his new deal.