Brodzinski had two shots over a team-low 9:20 of ice time in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Brodzinski came in hot with three multi-point games in his first seven outings after being recalled from the AHL, but he has just two assists over 11 subsequent games and no points in his last five. His ice time has decreased as well, as Brodzinski has played 9:20 or less in three of the past four games.