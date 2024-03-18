Brodzinski scored his fifth goal of the season in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders,
The second-period tally ended up being the game-winner, and it snapped a 13-game goal drought for the 30-year-old winger. Brodzinski is having his most productive NHL season yet, but that's not saying much -- he has 16 points through 47 games, with both those numbers being career highs.
