Brodzinski was a healthy scratch for the last two games of the regular season, and he finished the campaign with six goals and 19 points in 57 appearances.

Brodzinski watched fan favorite Matt Rempe play each of the Rangers' last two games as the team clinched the Presidents' Trophy, and they will likely rotate between the fourth line and press box throughout the playoffs. Brodzinski blew past his previous career highs of 35 appearances and six points, which the 30-year-old forward set with the Kings back in 2017-18.