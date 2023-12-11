Brodzinski tallied a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Brodzinski extended the Rangers' lead to 3-1 with a power-play marker midway through the third period, his first goal of the season, before adding an assist four minutes later on a Will Cuylle tally. The 30-year-old Brodzinski has been productive since he was recalled to the NHL, posting six points (a goal and five assists) in his last five games. He should continue to fill a middle-six role while Filip Chytil (upper body) and Kaapo Kakko (lower body) are sidelined.