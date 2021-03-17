site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Assigned to minor-league affiliate
Brodzinski was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Brodzinski has one goal and three hits in four NHL appearances this season. The 27-year-old is on the roster fringe and may shuffle between the taxi squad and the minors frequently.
