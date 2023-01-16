Miller picked up an assist in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Miller supplied a helper on Artemi Panarin's goal in the second period, the Rangers' lone tally in the contest. The assist extends Miller's point streak to six games, with three goals and five assists in that span. He's already set a new career-high with 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 44 games this season.