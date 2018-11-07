Shattenkirk's point drought reached three games in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Montreal, and he has just one point in the past nine games.

While the expensive blueliner is having trouble getting on the scoresheet, he's still getting opportunities to do so, as his 4:49 of ice time on the power play led all Rangers defensemen in this one. It might not be a bad idea to kick the tires on a trade for the six-time 40-point scorer, as Shattenkirk's value has likely hit rock bottom right now.