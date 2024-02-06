Zibanejad picked up an assist in Monday's 2-1 overtime win versus Colorado.

Zibanejad earned the primary helper on Alexis Lafreniere's game-winning tally 1:53 into overtime. The 30-year-old Zibanejad has been struggling to find the back of the net, scoring just one goal in 15 games, though he does have eight assists in his last eight contests. Overall, Zibanejad's up to 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) through 49 games while centering the Rangers' top line.