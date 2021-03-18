Zibanejad piled up three goals and three assists, all during the second period, in Wednesday's 9-0 romp over the Flyers. He finished with four shots on goal and a plus-5 rating.

Have a night, Mika Zibanejad and Mika Zibanejad fantasy managers. The 27-year-old enjoyed an epic performance, joining Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier as the only players in NHL history to amass six points in a single period. Zibanejad registered a natural hat trick in a span of 10:10, scoring once shorthanded, once on the power play and once at even strength. He also assisted on a pair of Pavel Buchnevich goals and on a single tally by Jacob Trouba. Just for good measure, Zibanejad also won 12 of 18 faceoffs (66.7 percent). His performance will undoubtedly decide many a matchup in head-to-head leagues this week.