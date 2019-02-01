Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Gets hat trick and more

Zibanejad scored three goals -- two on the power play -- in addition to an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The Rangers were shut out in their first game after the All-Star break, and Zibanejad made sure that didn't happen again by factoring into all four of the team's goals. After recording a power-play tally in each of the first two periods, Zibanejad completed his hat trick by breaking a 3-3 tie at even strength with 4:36 left in the third. The 25-year-old Swede is creeping up on a point-per-game pace with 20 goals and 28 assists through 50 appearances.