Zibanejad found the back of the net in overtime in a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks on Friday.

Zibanejad and the Rangers seemed to be in control of the game heading into the third period, holding a 3-1 lead and outshooting the Blackhawks 29 to 19. Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson had other ideas as they both scored in the third frame to throw the game into an extra period. In overtime, Chris Kreider threw a cross-ice pass to Zibanejad that found the back of the net on a snap shot over the glove of Petr Mrazek. The 30-year old center finished the game with two shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in 18:32 TOI.