Zibanejad tallied a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Montreal.
Zibanejad logged two points in the second period, setting up Chris Kreider's second-period tally before adding a shorthanded goal later in the frame. The 30-year-old center would add a third point with another assist on Kreider's third goal in the final period. It's just the second multi-point effort in 11 games for Zibanejad -- he came into Thursday with just one goal and four points in his last seven outings. He's up to 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) through 53 games this season.
