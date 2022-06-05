Zibanejad logged a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

Zibanejad opened the scoring in Game 3 with a power-play goal in the second period before assisting on Chris Kreider's tally just 2:07 later. The multi-point performance extends Zibanejad's point streak to eight games with seven goals and six assists in that span. The 29-year-old center has had an excellent postseason with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 17 games.