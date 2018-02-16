Buchnevich (concussion) will play Saturday against the Senators, according to Rangers coach Alain Vigneault.

The touted second-year winger should reprise his role on the power play for a Rangers team that has a slim probability of making it to the postseason (16.9 percent, according to hockey-reference.com. He's already cruised past his 2016-17 marks with 13 goals, 19 assists and 12 power-play points through 50 games this season, so fantasy owners should feel confident deploying him in most settings now that he's overcome his concussion.