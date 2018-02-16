Buchnevich (concussion) will play Saturday against the Senators, according to Rangers coach Alain Vigneault.

The touted second-year winger should reprise his role on the power play for a Rangers team that has a slim probability of making it to the postseason (16.9 percent, according to hockey-reference.com. He's already cruised past his 2016-17 marks with 13 goals, 19 assists and 12 power-play points through 50 games this season, so fantasy owners should feel confident deploying him in most settings now that he's overcome his concussion.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories