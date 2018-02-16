Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: All set for Saturday's contest
Buchnevich (concussion) will play Saturday against the Senators, according to Rangers coach Alain Vigneault.
The touted second-year winger should reprise his role on the power play for a Rangers team that has a slim probability of making it to the postseason (16.9 percent, according to hockey-reference.com. He's already cruised past his 2016-17 marks with 13 goals, 19 assists and 12 power-play points through 50 games this season, so fantasy owners should feel confident deploying him in most settings now that he's overcome his concussion.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Figures to resume practicing Friday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Placed on IR•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Sits out practice Friday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Will not return Thursday•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Sits second on team in scoring•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Breaks out with three-point effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...