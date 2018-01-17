Rangers' Rick Nash: Snaps 12-game goal drought
Nash scored two goals and registered seven shots through 16:29 of ice time (1:42 on the power play) during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.
This was Nash's first multi-goal showing since Nov. 11, and he hadn't marked the goal column through his previous 12 contests. As a result, Tuesday's scoring outburst likely only rewarded the most patient fantasy owners. With just 11 goals and 20 points for the campaign, it's been a down season for the veteran, but his 7.5 shooting percentage likely still has some positive regression ahead. Additionally, Tuesday's showing affirmed Nash can still be a force and offer upside in deep settings.
