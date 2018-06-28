Rick Nash: Undecided regarding future
Nash has yet to determine whether he will return for the 2018-19 campaign, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Nash is reportedly going to take his time to decide his future and has effectively told teams not to wait for him to make a decision. Before being traded at the deadline, the winger tallied 18 goals and 10 helpers in 60 games with the Rangers, then added another six points with the Bruins. The 33-year-old preserved his run of 15 consecutive seasons with 30-plus points. He may not be the same player that notched 79 points during the 2008-09 campaign, but Nash can still offer quality scoring if he opts to extend his NHL career.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...