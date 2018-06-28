Nash has yet to determine whether he will return for the 2018-19 campaign, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Nash is reportedly going to take his time to decide his future and has effectively told teams not to wait for him to make a decision. Before being traded at the deadline, the winger tallied 18 goals and 10 helpers in 60 games with the Rangers, then added another six points with the Bruins. The 33-year-old preserved his run of 15 consecutive seasons with 30-plus points. He may not be the same player that notched 79 points during the 2008-09 campaign, but Nash can still offer quality scoring if he opts to extend his NHL career.