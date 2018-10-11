Rick Nash: Still dealing with concussion-like symptoms
Nash will make a decision regarding his playing future once his concussion-like symptoms subside entirely, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The 34-year-old has yet to officially retire, despite rumors suggesting otherwise. According to Nash, he's still dealing with the same concussion-like symptoms that hampered him throughout the 2017-18 season. If and when he feels 100-percent healthy, the veteran could bring scoring, as well as leadership to any team that brings him in, but he shouldn't be relied upon as a key fantasy contributor.
