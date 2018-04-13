Bruins' Rick Nash: Back in business
In his first game back since suffering a concussion March 17, Nash took three shots in 17:01 worth of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 playoff win over the Maple Leafs.
Nash, who skated on the Bruins' second line Thursday with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, logged 5:46 worth of power-play time in the process and also delivered three hits. The 6-foot-4, 211-pounder adds size and skill to Boston's forward mix and once he gets back into the flow of things, look for his skating to pick up some. The 33-year-old admitted that at times he felt "a step slow" in his return to action, but that's not unusual considering the length of his previous absence.
