Nash scored two goals, including the game winner, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round series.

Nash is a real wild card this postseason and could be the difference maker for the Bruins. But Saturday aside, there have been too many moments in which Nash has seemed like he has completely lost the ability to score. This postseason could deliver a big boost to the pending free agent's next contract.

