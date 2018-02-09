Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Dealing with lingering upper-body ailment
McDonagh (upper body) won't play Friday against the Flames and likely won't travel with the Rangers on their upcoming four-game road trip, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
The Rangers might be shopping McDonagh ahead of the NHL's trade deadline, so there's no reason for them to risk further injury by having him suit up for what could end up being meaningless games at this point in their season. The 28-year-old blueliner has notched two goals and 26 points in 49 games this campaign, and could fetch a nice return if New York is able to find a suitable trade partner.
