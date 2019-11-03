Rangers' Ryan Strome: Extends point streak with GWG
Strome scored his fourth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Predators.
His second-period tally gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead and held up as the game-winner. Strome has now hit the scoresheet in six straight games, scoring four goals and nine points during that stretch, as he appears to be solidifying his spot on the Rangers' top line alongside Artemi Panarin.
