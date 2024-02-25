Trocheck picked up an assist in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Trocheck has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak. His goal streak ended at four games. With 55 points in 58 games, Trocheck is on pace for his best season since his 31-goal, 75-point outburst with Florida during the 2017-18 campaign.