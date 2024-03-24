Trocheck provided three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

The Rangers kept finding themselves playing from behind but Trocheck continued to help his team rally a comeback as he assisted on all three goals scored in regulation. New York eventually won in a shootout. Trocheck also added three hits, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 25:54 of ice time. He is now on a three-game point streak, scoring five assists over that span. The Rangers host the Flyers on Tuesday.