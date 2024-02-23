Trocheck produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

After setting up Alexis Lafreniere for the Rangers' fourth goal late in the second period, Trocheck potted his team's fifth in the third, tapping in a slick feed from Artemi Panarin on a two-on-one break. Trocheck has a four-game point streak going as that trio continues to gel on a line together, and Thursday's tally was his 20th of the season -- the sixth time in his career the 30-year-old has reached that plateau.