Chiasson recorded two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Go figure. Chiasson, the newest Red Wing, was the only one on his team to register two points in the comeback victory. The Wings will likely be without Michael Rasmussen (knee) for the rest of the season, so Chiasson will at least be counted on for fourth-line minutes, and so far, he's being utilized on the No. 2 power-play unit.