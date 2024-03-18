Lyon gave up five goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

It was another tough night for Lyon as he gave up goals early and often, allowing four goals before the midway mark of the second period. Each time the Red Wings answered with a goal of their own, Lyon allowed one soon after. The loss adds to his recent struggles, where he's allowed three or more goals in his last eight starts. It's too early to write him off completely, but his starting role isn't guaranteed, especially with Detroit fighting for their playoff lives. Monitor his performance over the next few games to see if he can regain his earlier form.