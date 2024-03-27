Lyon stopped 26 of 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals on Tuesday.

The Capitals could not get one past Lyon in the first period but then he allowed an early goal in the second frame to give Washington some life. Both teams continued to trade goals from there until eventually heading to overtime and Dylan Strome ended it 1:55 into the extra period. Lyon has really struggled in the month of March as he has not produced a win since Feb. 27. Since March 14, Lyon has been splitting time with James Reimer so fantasy managers will want to watch for who the starter is as the Red Wings continue to battle for a playoff spot.