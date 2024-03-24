Lyon made 32 saves in a 1-0 loss to Nashville on Saturday.

Lyon was locked in a goalie duel with Juuse Saros until late in the third period. But Filip Forsberg pulled the puck out of a scrum and went roof glove side at 14:46. It was a tough-luck loss for Lyon, who played well enough to win. Lyon has been struggling since the end of Feb. -- he hasn't won since Feb. 27. Since then, he is 0-8-0 in eight starts, allowing four or more goals in six of those games. But Saturday looked like Lyon might be turning a corner, especially against a Preds team that extended its team-record point streak to 17 games with the win.