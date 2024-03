Lyon will guard the road goal Sunday versus Pittsburgh, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Lyon has gone 0-6-0 over his past six outings, allowing 24 goals on 166 shots during that span. He has posted a record of 18-14-2 this campaign with a 3.03 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 34 appearances. The Penguins rank 25th in the league this season with 2.86 goals per game.