Lyon will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Washington, per Carley Johnston of the Red Wings' official site.

Lyon is coming off a 31-save performance in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville. He has surrendered 30 goals on 235 shots during his eight-game losing skid. Lyon has posted a record of 18-16-2 this season with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 36 appearances. Washington is tied for 27th in the league with 2.71 goals per contest this campaign.