Nedeljkovic returned to the Red Wings on Sunday following a conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Nedeljkovic hasn't seen NHL action since Dec. 8. He was sent down on a conditioning loan following a rough start to the season, where he went 2-4-2 with a .880 save percentage and a 4.09 GAA. Nedeljkovic played well with Grand Rapids, and he should return to a backup role in Detroit behind Ville Husso.