Larkin (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Columbus and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Larkin skated with the team Tuesday, which is an encouraging sign, but he'll nonetheless be sidelined for at least one more game due to his lower-body injury. The 27-year-old pivot has racked up 26 goals and 54 points through 55 contests this campaign, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status leading up to puck drop versus the Isles.
