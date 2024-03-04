Larkin is expected to be sidelined for approximately two weeks with a lower-body injury.
Given the expected length of Larkin's absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see him land on injured reserve in the coming days. J.T. Compher will likely get the first crack at taking over as the top-line center while Larkin, who's racked up 26 goals and 54 points through 55 contests this season, is on the shelf.
