Lindstrom agreed to terms with the Red Wings on a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.

Lindstrom has spent the last two seasons with Almtuna IS of the Swe-1 league, totaling eight goals and 23 points in 87 contests. The 2017 second-round pick will play for Frolunda HC of the SHL in 2018-19, so there's no reason for fantasy owners in redraft leagues to have him on their radars at this juncture.