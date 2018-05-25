Red Wings' Gustav Lindstrom: Agrees to terms on entry-level contract
Lindstrom agreed to terms with the Red Wings on a three-year, entry-level contract Friday.
Lindstrom has spent the last two seasons with Almtuna IS of the Swe-1 league, totaling eight goals and 23 points in 87 contests. The 2017 second-round pick will play for Frolunda HC of the SHL in 2018-19, so there's no reason for fantasy owners in redraft leagues to have him on their radars at this juncture.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...