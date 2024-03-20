Reimer made 32 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Columbus jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but aside from a Kirill Marchenko power-play tally in the third, Reimer was stout the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to mount a comeback. The 36-year-old netminder has been Detroit's best option in the crease since the All-Star break, going 4-1-0 over seven outings with a 2.48 GAA and .929 save percentage, and he appears to have worked into a timeshare with Alex Lyon.