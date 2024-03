Reimer is set to face the Islanders at home Thursday, per Carley Johnston of the Red Wings' official site.

Reimer has allowed at least three goals in three of his past four appearances. He's 8-7-2 with a 2.98 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 21 outings in 2023-24. The Islanders are 14-15-5 on the road, so this is a somewhat favorable matchup for Reimer.