Reimer will start Tuesday at home against Columbus, per Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Reimer made 25 saves in his last start on Saturday against Buffalo in a 4-1 win. The 36-year-old has been sharp this season, registering an .906 save percentage and a 7-7-2 record. He will have a favorable matchup at home against Columbus, who is 10-16-6 on the road.
