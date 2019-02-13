Red Wings' Luke Glendening: One of each in win
Glendening scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Nashville.
Glendening opened the scoring Tuesday with his ninth of the year before adding the primary assist on Andreas Athanasiou's game-winner 4:08 into the third period. The bottom-six forward, in 57 games this season, has racked up 20 points and is one point shy of matching his career high for points in a season, set back in 2015-16.
More News
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Valuable to Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Nets two goals•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Will suit up after all•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Luke Glendening: Dependable two-way skater•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...