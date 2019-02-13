Glendening scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Nashville.

Glendening opened the scoring Tuesday with his ninth of the year before adding the primary assist on Andreas Athanasiou's game-winner 4:08 into the third period. The bottom-six forward, in 57 games this season, has racked up 20 points and is one point shy of matching his career high for points in a season, set back in 2015-16.