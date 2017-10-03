Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Not looking good for season opener

Kronwall (groin) is doubtful for Opening Night on Thursday against the Wild, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

The Swede, who used to dole out punishing hits like it's nobody's business, reportedly missed practice Tuesday. He's sure to be reevaluated before Opening Night for an official call on his status as the Red Wings embark on their first-ever regular-season contest at the brand new home rink Little Ceasers Arena.