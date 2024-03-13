Kane recorded a power-play assist in Tuesdays 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Losers of six straight contests, the Red Wings need even more from Kane amid the slump and continued absence of captain Dylan Larkin, who, on March 4, was given a two-week return timeline upon sustaining a lower-body injury. Of course, there's still plenty of fantasy value from Kane based on 13 goals, 19 assists and 10 power-play points through 34 games in his debut season with Detroit.