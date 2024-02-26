Kane scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

It was an emotional night for Kane as he celebrated not only the game-winning goal in overtime for the win but also his first return to Chicago where he carved out his hall-of-fame career. Kane added an assist on Alex DeBrincat's game-tying goal, four shots and a plus-2 rating in 18:13 of ice time. He is now riding an eight-game point streak, scoring five goals and adding seven assists over that span. While his team's performance might fluctuate, his individual talent and consistent production make him a valuable asset in fantasy.