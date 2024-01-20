Gostisbehere delivered a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gostisbehere has 24 assists and 31 points through 44 games, which mirrors the running totals set forth by Pittsburgh's stud blueliner Erik Karlsson. For the sake of comparison, Ghost likely remains the more cost-effective option between the two; after all, it's not often you see a blueliner cross 100 points like Karlsson did with the Sharks last year, when he had 25 goals and 76 assists, but fantasy managers shouldn't put a ton of stock in the recency bias. Gostisbehere is more than holding his own in his debut campaign for the Winged Wheel.