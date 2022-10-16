Bertuzzi left Saturday's game against New Jersey with an undisclosed injury and won't return.
Bertuzzi had an assist at 1:30 of the second period before getting injured. He was hurt while blocking a shot. He had 8:14 of ice time before exiting the contest. Any extended absence of Bertuzzi would leave the Red Wings with a sizable hole in their forward core.
