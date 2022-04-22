Bertuzzi found twine in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Bertuzzi, who now has 28 goals and 29 assists, stormed through the attacking zone with a nifty spin-o-rama move and ended up going top shelf against Sergei Bobrovksy. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin is out for the rest of the season following core muscle surgery, so there could be increased reliance on Bertuzzi for the team's final four games. He remains in a top-line role opposite Calder Trophy bidder Lucas Raymond and centered by another promising rookie in Joe Veleno.